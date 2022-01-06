Cowen Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $630.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

COST traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.90. 136,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.88. The firm has a market cap of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

