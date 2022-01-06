Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $546,250.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.