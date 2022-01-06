Critical Comparison: Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aedifica and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 43.31% 9.68% 4.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Aedifica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.43 $82.07 million $1.49 16.79

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

