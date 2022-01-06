Critical Contrast: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.56 $848.01 million $3.29 18.90

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Kyocera 7.55% 4.92% 3.69%

Summary

Kyocera beats Navitas Semiconductor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors,

