Critical Survey: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cameco alerts:

60.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cameco and Snow Lake Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.34 billion 7.16 -$39.69 million ($0.07) -345.38 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Snow Lake Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -2.42% -1.54% -1.02% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cameco and Snow Lake Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 2 5 0 2.71 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Summary

Cameco beats Snow Lake Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.