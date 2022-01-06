Crust Network Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Crust Network has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.40 or 0.00028882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.