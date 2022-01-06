CryptEx Price Tops $8.63 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $733,181.07 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00019759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.63 or 0.99824456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00088917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034705 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00888184 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

