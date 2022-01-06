Cryptonovae (YAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,841.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $50,841.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00060265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.06 or 0.07778469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,678.34 or 0.99540089 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,521,874 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

