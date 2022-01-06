CSFB Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.71.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$68.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,627.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

