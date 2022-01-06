CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.69. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

