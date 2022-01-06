Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.