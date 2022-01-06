CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.73.

CVS opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

