Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in December

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,607.0 days.

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $$80.52 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

