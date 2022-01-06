Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 52,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

