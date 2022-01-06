Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €75.00 ($85.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. Daimler has a one year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a one year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.77 and its 200-day moving average is €76.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.