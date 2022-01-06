Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

