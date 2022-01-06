Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 49,554 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,250,094 shares of company stock valued at $125,932,961. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

