Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

