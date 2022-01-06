Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

LYB stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.