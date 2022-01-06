Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,377 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

