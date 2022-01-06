Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.