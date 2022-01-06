Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

