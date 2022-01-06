Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

HWM opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.