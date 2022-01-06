Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.66. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

