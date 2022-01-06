Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.66. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

