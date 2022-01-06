Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

