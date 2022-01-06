DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in DaVita by 65.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 21.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

