DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.13.
Shares of DVA stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in DaVita by 65.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 21.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
