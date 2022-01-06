Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $24,574.41 and approximately $16.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

