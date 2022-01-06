Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $303.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.69 million to $311.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.03 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

