Deutsche Bank AG Buys 835,685 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,459,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 87,560 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 79.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.