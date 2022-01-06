Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $384.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

