Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,775 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Duke Realty worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

