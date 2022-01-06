Deutsche Bank AG Sells 315,975 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315,975 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.