Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Dropbox worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dropbox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dropbox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,079. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

