Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €190.00 ($215.91) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €174.42 ($198.20).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €172.55 ($196.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.42. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.