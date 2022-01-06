Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLAKY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

