DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.59 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $38,946.26 or 0.90248234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $77,318.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.31 or 0.07886333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.82 or 0.99903199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008109 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

