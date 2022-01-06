Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $83.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digi International by 21.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.