DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Capitalization of $375.20 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $375.20 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00286208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

