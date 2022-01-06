Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0060 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $228,836.46 and $12.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,771.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.17 or 0.07823423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00312383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.58 or 0.00913194 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00072218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00462516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00257203 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,216,108 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

