Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $747.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00177664 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

