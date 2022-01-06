Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($46.87). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,384 ($45.60), with a volume of 162,273 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.96) to GBX 3,290 ($44.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,247.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($43.88) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,624.55). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.17), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,491,918.45).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

