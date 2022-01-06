Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Up 1%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08. 209,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 607,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$666.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.98.

In other Discovery Silver news, Director William Murray John purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$837,125.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

