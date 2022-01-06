Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,053. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.