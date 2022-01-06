DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 397,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

