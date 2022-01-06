DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 397,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
