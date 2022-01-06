DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 316,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

