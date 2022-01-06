DOGGY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $499,795.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DOGGY has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $499,795.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,666,217 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

