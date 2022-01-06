Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Price Down 6%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 39,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,090,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Doma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,238,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.