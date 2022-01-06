Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.45

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPUKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

