Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

